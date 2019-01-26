Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for W.W. Grainger

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At W.W. Grainger

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer Eric Tapia sold US$519k worth of shares at a price of US$338 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$292. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of W.W. Grainger shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$339. We don’t gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn’t put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GWW Insider Trading January 26th 19 More

I will like W.W. Grainger better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. W.W. Grainger insiders own about US$3.2b worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About W.W. Grainger Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded W.W. Grainger shares in the last quarter. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the W.W. Grainger insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: W.W. Grainger may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



