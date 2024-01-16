Worried about your pets in the snow? Here are some tips for keeping them safe this winter

When cold weather hits Kansas City, it is important to keep everything, and everyone, safe and secure. This includes your pets.

Yes, their fur may give them an extra layer of protection against freezing temperatures, but they get cold, too. Some pets are not built to withstand harsh weather conditions, just like humans.

Here are five tips to keep your pet extra safe during a winter storm.

Keep your pets inside

Some pets may need to go out for walks and outside to take care of their business, but do not leave them out for long. They can freeze, become disoriented or worse. If you have to take your pet outside, bring a towel to wipe the salt or other chemicals off their paws or put petroleum jelly on their paw pads before leaving.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Provide shelter

Some cats have a better tolerance for colder weather and would prefer to stay outside, but you can do your part to give them some protection from the winter storm.

If your pet is suited for the outdoors, KC Pet Project suggests buying or making a shelter for the outdoors. The shelter also shared a video showing you how to make a shelter at home.

You can leave food and water by the shelter overnight if you do not mind the risk of attracting other animals to your home.

“You have to get out as soon as it snows, “ said Maria, a resident of Overland Park who skied with her dog, Ocean, through the trees at Meadowbrook Park on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Prairie Village.

Feed your pets

Pets burn more energy trying to stay warm in the winter. Put a little bit more food in their bowls or sneak them that extra piece of chicken under the dinner table. Make sure they stay hydrated with plenty of water, as that can also keep their skin from drying out.

Do not shave your pet

A longer coat of hair on your pet will provide them with more warmth as they move around. If you have to shave because it’s getting too long, try to trim them so you can minimize the number of ice balls, salt and ice-melting chemicals that stick to their hair and dry out their skin.

If your pet is short-haired, the ASPCA said that you should consider getting them a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck with coverage from the base of the tail to the belly.

Dogs play in a fresh blanket of snow at the Penn Valley dog park on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Kansas City.

What should I do if I see a lost pet outside in the cold?

If you see a lost pet outside in these weather conditions, contact Animal Services by calling 311 or KC Pet Project at 816-683-1383 and they will rescue them. If your pet was lost during this time, you should fill out KC Pet Project’s Lost Pets form and contact them.

In a Facebook post, KC Pet Project said its Animal Services division has brought in numerous dogs to the shelter due to unmet needs: the lack of outdoor shelter or shelter that is adequate for this weather, shortage of dry/warm bedding, or the absence of caretakers.

KC Pet Project reports that it has seen an 87% increase in calls related to general neglect concerns for dogs in this weather compared to the total number of calls received in December for the same concerns.

Have any other tips for keeping your pets safe during the winter? Or other questions? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com