Worried about porch pirates? York City Police will hold packages for residents.

York City Police are offering a service to city residents during the holiday season to help prevent porch pirates from stealing gifts, according to a news release.

Residents can have their packages sent to the police station where they will be kept safe in Commissioner Mike Muldrow's office.

Residents can pick up the packages during business hours, the release states.

The service is being offered now through Christmas Eve, the release states.

What is the police station address?

The packages can be sent to the police station at 50 W. King St., York, PA 17401.

What are the restrictions?

Police say there are several restrictions:

Must be a York City resident.

No furniture deliveries.

No large appliances.

No packages over 25 pounds.

Photo ID will be required to match the name on the package.

Screenshot delivery instructions/shipping address

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York Pa. Police to hold residents' packages to deter porch pirates