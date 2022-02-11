How worried should we be about Russia and China working together?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Robb, Arizona Republic
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The recent summit between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, was generally viewed with alarm by foreign policy observers in the United States.

And there is reason for concern over two autocrats with powerful militaries joining closer together in what is clearly an anti-American alliance.

But there were also grounds for optimism in the joint statement issued in conjunction with the summit. It began with what can fairly be described as a lengthy and defensive rationalization for the legitimacy of their regimes.

In the U.S. view, as expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the legitimacy of a government rests upon consent of the governed. And, in the American credo, that can only be obtained through periodic elections in which the governed have a realistic opportunity to change who is doing the governing.

It's not a confident statement from Russia or China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

The people of Russia and China have no such realistic opportunity. But, rather than claim the superiority of fixed autocratic rule by what Putin and Xi undoubtedly regard as an enlightened elite, the joint statement acknowledges the universality of the value of democratic governance.

Instead, the claim is that the autocrats of the world embody and discern Rousseau’s general will through means other than periodic elections in which those doing the governing can be given the boot.

Robb: Biden is right on Russia and China but wrong on what to do next

This was not a statement issued by two leaders confident that the future belongs to them. Instead, it was two autocrats worried about becoming isolated or falling victim to a color revolution, and seeking to make the world a bit safer for authoritarian governance.

The values of American democratic capitalism still resonate. It is remarkable how many autocrats around the world, including Putin, feel the need to run periodic rigged elections, to create the pretense of democratic choice to underpin their claims to legitimacy.

Autocratic governance is spreading, not shrinking as it did for a couple of decades. But the appeal of liberty and democratic governance has not shrunk. The autocrats of the world still feel obligated to pay homage to them, and seek to redefine them.

Both have demographic and economic challenges

In addition to asserting that there are different conditions that could be called democracy, the joint statement was pained to say that there are different paths to economic development. Again, an attempt to assert legitimacy for China’s system of state capitalism and Russia’s crony capitalism.

Here again, the joint statement was mostly defensive, rather than a confident expression that the future belongs to the Chinese and Russian way.

And with good reason. Russia has a GDP per capita less than half that of the United States. China, despite being perceived as an economic juggernaut, has a GDP per capita less than a third that of ours.

In foreign policy circles, there is a sense of urgency about the need to do something about the Russian-Chinese alliance. Instead, some strategic patience might be in order.

The future does not belong to Russia and China. Both have the legitimacy and succession issues inherent in authoritarian regimes. Both face daunting demographic and economic challenges.

In many respects, the United States and other democratic capitalist countries can wait them out. There would be, and are, issues and conflicts to manage along the way. But no need for panicked or frenzied responses.

Time is on the U.S. side, not theirs

There were some other insights to be gleaned from the joint statement, which was perhaps unintentionally revealing in some respects.

Russia and China clearly intend to bog down the United States and bind it through multilateral organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Rush Doshi’s “The Long Game,” written before he became the Biden administration’s national security adviser on China, documents how China pursued what he calls a blunting strategy to dilute U.S. influence. A significant part of this involved participating vigorously in multilateral organizations and gaining sufficient clout to prevent them from being used by the United States to exert pressure on China.

With both Russia and China holding veto power in the U.N. Security Council, it is the ultimate blunting opportunity. The more international diplomacy flows through the U.N., the better for Russia and China. The U.S. should take note.

On the other hand, coordination among independent but like-minded nation-states worries the autocratic alliance, particularly China. The recent agreement among the United States, Britain and Australia to coordinate and cooperate on security matters, beginning with helping Australia develop a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, came in for special criticism in the joint statement. Again, the U.S. should take note.

Strategic patience with respect to Russia and China wouldn’t be the same as the containment strategy was with respect to the Soviet Union. But it would be rooted in the same belief that time is on our side, not theirs.

Reach Robb at robert.robb@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: A Russia-China alliance is troubling, but don't panic yet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine standoff overshadows U.S. talks in Pacific about China

    The U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies gathered for key talks about countering China's rise, but attention kept reverting to Russia and Ukraine.

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    Did Canadian slopestyler Max Parrot grab his knee or his board during his Olympic gold-medal run? Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as he got off the mountain Sunday. Board grabs are every bit as important as flips and spins in a snowboard contest, and coming up short on a grab is something like taking an extra step, or falling, in a gymnastics floor routine.

  • Taliban detains journalists working with UN in Afghanistan

    The Taliban has detained journalists working for the United Nations in Afghanistan. "Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," the U.N. Refugee Agency tweeted on Friday. "Several foreign nationals" were charged with working for Western intelligence agencies and arrested, a Taliban intelligence member...

  • Biden praised for Ukraine strategy by Republicans, establishment

    Republican senators and establishment columnists who brutalized President Biden for the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal are now praising his handling of Russia's threatened invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The endorsements give the president and his team more political space to pursue diplomacy. They also allow a president who ran on his competence and foreign policy experience to reclaim some of that mantle.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The challen

  • When Will China Be the World’s Biggest Economy? Maybe Never

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- When will China outstrip the U.S. to claim the top spot in the world economic rankings? For Beijing, it would be convenient if everyone viewed that transition as inevitable and imminent. The reality is, it’s anything but. A debt crisis, demographic drag, and international isolation could all keep China stuck in perpetual second place. (This piece draws on Bloomberg Economics long-term growth forecasts first published in July 2021.)Alternative FuturesOn its current trajecto

  • Russia to respond soon to U.S. and NATO on security - report

    Russia will respond "in the nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace at a meeting in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has demanded that Washington and Brussels guarantee NATO will never let Ukraine join the bloc.

  • Military Exercises Feared to Be Cover for Putin’s Secret Weapons Plan

    Russian Defense MinistryKRAMATORSK, Ukraine—Ukrainian and Western military insiders fear that joint exercises that began on Thursday will be used as cover by President Vladimir Putin for the unprecedented integration of Russian and Belarusian forces, and the smuggling of weapons and troops over the border to assist pro-Kremlin rebels in Ukraine.The conditions for military action against Ukraine are greater now than at any time in the past several weeks, analysts and former Ukrainian government o

  • China claims arrests of human traffickers in chained woman case

    Officials say they have arrested two people in connection with the case that caused massive outrage.

  • EU delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

    The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia's proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Thursday said a collective response from the EU to his correspondence to all 27 EU states at the end of January would lead to a breakdown in talks.

  • Sanders: US should 'put ourselves ... in Russia's position' because it 'might have legitimate concerns'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., urged his colleagues to see the Russia-Ukraine situation from the side of the Kremlin, noting that just as the U.S. seeks to protect its interests in the West, Russia may only be looking to do the same in its part of the world.

  • Ukraine news - live: UK says relations with Russia at rock bottom as US warns invasion ‘could begin any time’

    Relationship between London and Moscow at ‘0 per cent’, says defence secretary

  • New China tariff probe among options considered by Biden -U.S. Chamber

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe if talks fail to persuade Beijing to follow through on promised purchases of U.S. goods, energy and services, officials from the largest U.S. business lobbying group said on Wednesday. The administration is also considering other options, including working more closely with U.S. allies to present a united front to China in demanding a level playing field for international firms, Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, told reporters. U.S. trade data on Tuesday revealed a massive shortfall https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/us-december-exports-china-drop-cementing-phase-1-purchases-shortfall-2022-02-08 in China's commitment to increase U.S. purchases under former U.S. president Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal, implemented two years ago.

  • My Take: What the Cuban Missile Crisis can teach us about today’s Ukraine crisis

    Surely, we, too, can learn from the Cuban crisis ― and must learn from it ― if we are to survive.

  • The problem with the Beijing Olympics hydrogen bus fleet

    China is betting big on hydrogen fuel, and is using the Winter Olympics as a showcase for the technology. The Olympic torch burned a hydrogen flame, and more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, emitting nothing but water vapor and warm air, are plying the roads between Beijing’s Olympics venues. To power the fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses, oil company Shell worked with Zhangjiakou City Transport to develop a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility in Zhangjiakou, northwest of Beijing.

  • Renovation of Nazi ally's Kosovo house causes ire

    The renovation of a house in Kosovo that belonged to a minister in a pro-Nazi government during World War Two has prompted an outcry, with Germany warning of historical "whitewashing" and the European Union and United Nations halting the project. The three floor red brick house in Mitrovica, built in the 1930s by Austrian architects, was the home of Xhafer Deva, who served as interior minister in the pro-German government in 1943 and 1944. In a joint statement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kosovo and the European Union apologised for omitting the historical background of Deva when they announced the project to restore the house as a cultural heritage site.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

    The chill of a Cold War hung over Eastern Europe again Friday, with Russian maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine, and NATO's chief boosting troop morale on the Black Sea. In Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta, the rumble of U.S. heavy military material was breaking the dawn quiet, signs that reinforcements and 1,000 more troops were coming into an airbase there. It was yet another indication that hardware was being beefed up around the strategic Black Sea where Russia, Ukraine and three NATO allies have bases.

  • What do the players really want in the MLB standoff?

    And are they asking for the impossible?

  • Australia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates - media

    Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia's centre-left Labor opposition party in an upcoming federal election but the plot was foiled by the national security agency, Australian media reported on Friday. The plot was arranged by an unnamed businessman with strong Chinese connections who sought to fund candidates in the state of New South Wales in exchange for influence in public office, the reports said. But it was detected and stopped by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the reports added, without giving details of the alleged plot such as timing or how it was thwarted.

  • Bakersfield Police: One arrested in deadly shooting on Myrtle Street

    The Bakersfield Police Department said one man has been arrested in a Thursday night shooting that killed one man and injured another in Central Bakersfield.

  • Suspect indicted on murder as a hate crime charge in NYC attack on Asian man

    A New York City man has been indicted on charges of second degree murder as a hate crime over the brutal April assault of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant.