Worried woman checking on grandson finds him among 3 bodies in Florida home, cops say

A concerned woman trying to track down her grandson found him dead in the worst of ways — at a grisly crime scene with two other bodies, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Identities of the victims and their cause of death have not been released.

The killings were discovered about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a St. Cloud RV community, and investigators suspect it was a murder-suicide, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said at a news conference.

Lopez referred to the discovery as “horrific” and noted a medical examiner was needed to identify the bodies.

“We received a call from the grandmother of the victim, one of the victims, because she hadn’t heard from him. She goes inside the residence and finds her grandson deceased and calls the sheriff’s department,” Lopez said.

“We respond and find two additional adults deceased in the residence,” he added. “We can’t reveal their identities at this time ... because of the conditions of the bodies right now.”

The killings may have occurred days before the discovery was made, he said. The three include the adult grandson of the caller, his mother and the mother’s boyfriend, who moved into the home in August, he said.

Investigators suspect the boyfriend was the shooter, Lopez said.

A motive has not been released. There was no history of domestic violence at the home, officials said.

The grandmother told investigators she speaks to her grandson regularly and went to the home after multiple calls went unanswered.

“Grandmother is very upset and distraught ... walking up in a scene like this,” Lopez said. “What can you expect, when you walk into a scene where you see your grandson dead on the floor.”

St. Cloud is about 30 miles south of Orlando.

