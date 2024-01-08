What worries me most about Arizona water? It's not a dwindling supply

This is not the way to handle water policy in Arizona.

Someone recently asked what worries me most about water.

My answer wasn’t a dwindling Colorado River, the lack of controls on rural groundwater or even the perception that metro Phoenix is running out of water.

It’s partisanship.

The tenor of water is changing

That probably sounds like a strange answer, considering that most of what needs to happen in water now does not directly involve the Legislature (more on that in a second).

Nevertheless, lawmakers on both sides have said they want to make water a focus this year.

And a bunch of bills have been introduced or are promised to drop in the next few weeks, many on the premise of restarting growth in the areas of metro Phoenix where it was paused.

But there’s something different at the Capitol this year.

And no, it’s not necessarily new — just building. So much so that diverse water interests who spend a lot of time at the Capitol have all told me they feel it.

The tenor’s changing around water, they say.

Partisan rhetoric could derail debates

Partisan rhetoric is popping up in places where it hasn’t been before. And emotionally charged words — like “radical” and “communist” — are being used to tout or discredit various water proposals.

I know. Those are tame words compared to what lawmakers lob at each other on social media.

But people are worried — and legitimately so — about how this tenor could change the water debate.

Water is intensely political, don’t get me wrong. And it’s parochial, focused on local interests. Always has been.

But there has always been political cover for these diverse interests to get in a room and hash out deals they might not love but can live with.

It’s also why you’ll periodically see those who don’t always see eye to eye — like rural and urban water interests, or homebuilders and cities — team up for or against particular bills.

Voters want to see action on water

The focus has always been practical, about solving problems. Water debates live in the weeds, in complex policies that often take a few years’ study to fully understand.

Few lawmakers have historically delved into this space.

It’s often nuanced and eye-glazing, hardly fodder for a zinging tweet or soundbite.

But that is changing.

Water now ranks among the top issues for voters.

Grassroots interests — particularly in rural areas that are feeling the ill effects of groundwater mining — are increasingly pressing elected leaders to protect them and their way of life.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has put a focus on groundwater, which certainly has riled feathers among her Republican foes.

What if these aren't the right answers?

Conservative lawmakers forced the water back on in Rio Verde Foothills — and the governor’s hand on the issue — last session.

They’re wading even deeper into water policy this time around.

But there is skepticism in multiple corners of the water community about bills that, as they see them, would have limited use or that seem to punish certain interests.

Why hasn't Arizona done more: To rein in groundwater use?

Are these just token measures? Or poison pills that they know Hobbs would veto?

And if so, to what end? To score political points for the campaign trail? To stick it to the governor?

No one’s sure yet. But some worry that water could become the next education — a complex and important issue utterly derailed by politicians who use it to rile the masses.

Where the focus should be instead

No one wants that.

Because as I mentioned, most of what needs to happen in the next few months isn’t at the Legislature.

If we’re going to find consensus on a new way to manage the Colorado River, and if we’re going to make progress on groundwater, the hard work now lies in the grassroots to build the broad support necessary to move us forward.

Partisan meddling could derail what we need most in water: Leaders calling for everyone to work together and compromise.

And if that happens, Arizona is hosed.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @joannaallhands.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What worries me most about Arizona water? It's not overpumping