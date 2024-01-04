Worries mount as National Grid prepares for power outage: Tips to stay warm

Many Rochester area residents have started voicing their concerns about this weekend's planned National Grid power outage, especially with the potential for snow, cold temperatures - and possibly a winter storm - moving through the area.

The company will be replacing two aging structures that support a transmission line on Jan. 6, an essential upgrade leaving over 7,000 customers without power Saturday from around 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"We know this isn't the best time of year to be doing this," National Grid representative Dave Bertola said Wednesday. "If we don't make the repairs, there's a risk that the area can experience what's called an unplanned outage ... it could affect more people for a longer period of time. We don't want that."

At the top of affected residents' minds is the timing of the outage landing in early January with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s with possible snow in the forecast.

One Facebook post questioned how a planned outage can be allowed in January in this part of the state, adding "this will affect elderly, group homes, farmers and business owners!"

Planned? Who plans to have a scheduled power outage for an entire day in January in NY? Why not do it from 10pm to 5am during the week when everyone is asleep? Why not schedule this for May? — Steve Grey (@SG375) January 2, 2024

Another resident is concerned about their neighbors not wanting to leave their pets at home even with warming centers available. "People are not going to leave their cats or birds or other pets behind to freeze to death," the Facebook post read.

The need for the upgrades is urgent, according to Bertola.

"If there was a storm, maybe that number (of customers affected) potentially is more significant because it's a transmission line," Bertola said. "We need to shut the power off to be able to erect these two new poles."

How to stay warm during National Grid power outage

An outage map, which can be found at outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com/, shows where and when the nine warming centers will be open in Monroe, Livingston and Ontario counties during the outage.

And although several fire departments and ambulance bases are doubling as warming centers Saturday, the Livingston County Office of Emergency Management shared on Facebook last week that the sheltering system is not designed to accommodate all residents without power and pets are not allowed at the Livingston County spaces.

Bertola said residents can increase the heat in their home to around 75 degrees the night before and right up to when the power is planned to go out so your homes can potentially stay warmer throughout the day.

Here are additional ways to stay warm in your home during a winter power outage, according to AAA and the New York State Department of Public Service.

Close off unused rooms to consolidate and retain heat as soon as you lose power.

Wear layered clothing and use blankets or sleeping bags to stay warm.

Never heat your home using the stove or oven.

Minimize your time outdoors.

Know the mental and physical signs of hypothermia and how to treat it. Symptoms include shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech and disorientation. If you believe someone is suffering from hypothermia, wrap them in warm clothing, move to a warm location and seek medical attention.

Let faucets drip or trickle to prevent pipes from freezing bursting, which can cause extensive water damage.

