Worries mount that A-Rod could move Timberwolves to another city

Nick Halter
·1 min read
News that Glen Taylor could sell the Wolves and Lynx to Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore (who created Jet.com) has fans worried the teams could end up in Seattle or Las Vegas.

That won't be the case, Taylor told the Star Tribune. "They will keep the team here, yes. ... when we make up the contract we'll put that in there."

Yes, but: A legal expert told the paper last year that such a stipulation would be tricky to enforce.

  • The Wolves' lease at Target Center runs until 2035, but the cost to break it is a paltry $50 million.

Context: The A-Rod-Lore negotiations peg the value of the franchise at $1.5 billion, as reported by The Athletic.

  • Taylor, already the second richest person in Minnesota, stands to get even richer. He bought the team in 1994 for $88 million.

