Worries mount that A-Rod could move Timberwolves to another city

News that Glen Taylor could sell the Wolves and Lynx to Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore (who created Jet.com) has fans worried the teams could end up in Seattle or Las Vegas.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

That won't be the case, Taylor told the Star Tribune. "They will keep the team here, yes. ... when we make up the contract we'll put that in there."

Yes, but: A legal expert told the paper last year that such a stipulation would be tricky to enforce.

The Wolves' lease at Target Center runs until 2035, but the cost to break it is a paltry $50 million.

Context: The A-Rod-Lore negotiations peg the value of the franchise at $1.5 billion, as reported by The Athletic.

Taylor, already the second richest person in Minnesota, stands to get even richer. He bought the team in 1994 for $88 million.

Go deeper: For more in-depth Minnesota Timberwolves coverage and breaking news, subscribe to our partners at The Athletic.

This coverage is part of Axios Twin Cities, a newsletter designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free