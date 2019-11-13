Should You Worry About 3D Resources Limited's (ASX:DDD) CEO Salary Level?

Peter Mitchell became the CEO of 3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Peter Mitchell's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, 3D Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$2.3m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$207k over the year to June 2019. That's a notable increase of 14% on last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth AU$207k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$292m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$378k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Peter Mitchell is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at 3D Resources has changed from year to year.

ASX:DDD CEO Compensation, November 13th 2019 More

Is 3D Resources Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, 3D Resources Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 23% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 96% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has 3D Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 44% over three years, some 3D Resources Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It looks like 3D Resources Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Peter Mitchell is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. This contrasts with the increase in CEO remuneration on last year, though it was off a low base. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at 3D Resources.

