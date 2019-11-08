Should You Worry About Aarti Industries Limited's (NSE:AARTIIND) CEO Salary Level?

The CEO of Aarti Industries Limited (NSE:AARTIIND) is Rajendra Gogri. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Rajendra Gogri's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Aarti Industries Limited has a market capitalization of ₹143b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹43m over the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹8.1m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹71b to ₹227b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹45m.

That means Rajendra Gogri receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Aarti Industries has changed over time.

Is Aarti Industries Limited Growing?

Aarti Industries Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 19% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 24%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Aarti Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 129% over three years, Aarti Industries Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Rajendra Gogri is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Aarti Industries shares (free trial).

