Should You Worry About Allied Hotel Properties Inc.'s (CVE:AHP) CEO Salary Level?

Peter Eng became the CEO of Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (CVE:AHP) in 2003. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Allied Hotel Properties

How Does Peter Eng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Allied Hotel Properties Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$52m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$359k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$158k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$264m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$130k.

Thus we can conclude that Peter Eng receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Allied Hotel Properties Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Allied Hotel Properties has changed from year to year.

TSXV:AHP CEO Compensation, July 29th 2019 More

Is Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Growing?

Allied Hotel Properties Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 104% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 8.2% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 600% over three years, Allied Hotel Properties Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Allied Hotel Properties Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Allied Hotel Properties shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Allied Hotel Properties, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.