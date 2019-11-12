Should We Worry About Anchorstone Holdings Limited's (HKG:1592) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Anchorstone Holdings Limited's (HKG:1592) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Anchorstone Holdings has a P/E ratio of 11.53. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$11.53 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Anchorstone Holdings:

P/E of 11.53 = HK$0.28 ÷ HK$0.02 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Anchorstone Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Anchorstone Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (10.3) in the construction industry.

Anchorstone Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Anchorstone Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 36% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Anchorstone Holdings's Balance Sheet

Anchorstone Holdings's net debt equates to 42% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Anchorstone Holdings's P/E Ratio

Anchorstone Holdings's P/E is 11.5 which is above average (10.3) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.