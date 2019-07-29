Should We Worry About The Andersons, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANDE) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how The Andersons, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANDE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Andersons has a P/E ratio of 26.94. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $26.94 for every $1 in prior year profit.

See our latest analysis for Andersons

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Andersons:

P/E of 26.94 = $26.82 ÷ $1.0 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Andersons's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Andersons has a higher P/E than the average (19.8) P/E for companies in the consumer retailing industry.

NasdaqGS:ANDE Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Andersons will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Andersons shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. And EPS is down 22% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Andersons's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Andersons has net debt worth a very significant 168% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Andersons's P/E Ratio

Andersons's P/E is 26.9 which is above average (18) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.