Should You Worry About Arctic Hunter Energy Inc.'s (CVE:AHU) CEO Salary Level?

The CEO of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (CVE:AHU) is Tim Coupland. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tim Coupland's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$545k, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$132k. (This figure is for the year to June 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$66k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CA$265m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CA$139k.

So Tim Coupland receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Arctic Hunter Energy has changed from year to year.

Is Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 1.9% each year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -36% over the last year.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 79% over three years, many shareholders in Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Tim Coupland is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns - over three years - have been underwhelming. So suffice it to say we don't think the compensation is modest. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Arctic Hunter Energy (free visualization of insider trades).

