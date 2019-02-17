Should You Worry About Astral Poly Technik Limited’s (NSE:ASTRAL) CEO Pay Cheque?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Sandeep Engineer has been the CEO of Astral Poly Technik Limited (NSE:ASTRAL) since 2006. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Sandeep Engineer’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Astral Poly Technik Limited has a market cap of ₹136b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹43m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹25m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹71b to ₹228b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹38m.

So Sandeep Engineer receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Astral Poly Technik has changed over time.

Is Astral Poly Technik Limited Growing?

Astral Poly Technik Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 20% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Astral Poly Technik Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Astral Poly Technik Limited for providing a total return of 220% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Sandeep Engineer is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Astral Poly Technik shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

