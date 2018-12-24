Should You Worry About Atea ASA’s (OB:ATEA) CEO Pay?

In 2014 Steinar Sonsteby was appointed CEO of Atea ASA (OB:ATEA). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Steinar Sonsteby’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Atea ASA has a market capitalization of øre12b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth øre25m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at øre4.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €876m to €2.8b, and the median CEO compensation was €690k.

Thus we can conclude that Steinar Sonsteby receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Atea ASA. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Atea, below.

Is Atea ASA Growing?

Over the last three years Atea ASA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.6%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

Has Atea ASA Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 89% over three years, Atea ASA has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Atea ASA pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Atea insiders are buying or selling shares.

