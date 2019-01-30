Should You Worry About Atria Oyj’s (HEL:ATRAV) ROCE?

Today we’ll evaluate Atria Oyj (HEL:ATRAV) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Atria Oyj:

0.052 = €39m ÷ (€930m – €289m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Atria Oyj has an ROCE of 5.2%.

Is Atria Oyj’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Atria Oyj’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Food industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Atria Oyj stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Atria Oyj’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Atria Oyj has total liabilities of €289m and total assets of €930m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. Atria Oyj’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

Our Take On Atria Oyj’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.