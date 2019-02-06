Should We Worry About Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:3866) P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:3866) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Bank of Qingdao’s P/E ratio is 11.11. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$11.11 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Bank of Qingdao’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bank of Qingdao:

P/E of 11.11 = CN¥5.33 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.48 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Bank of Qingdao shrunk earnings per share by 7.5% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 2.4% annually. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does Bank of Qingdao’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Bank of Qingdao has a higher P/E than the average company (6) in the banks industry.

That means that the market expects Bank of Qingdao will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Bank of Qingdao’s Balance Sheet

Bank of Qingdao has net debt worth a very significant 235% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Bank of Qingdao’s P/E Ratio

Bank of Qingdao’s P/E is 11.1 which is about average (10.4) in the HK market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, the P/E suggests that many have an expectation that company will find some growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.