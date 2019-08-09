Should We Worry About Bata India Limited's (NSE:BATAINDIA) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Bata India Limited's (NSE:BATAINDIA), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Bata India's P/E ratio is 52.79. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹52.79 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Bata India's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bata India:

P/E of 52.79 = ₹1427.8 ÷ ₹27.05 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Bata India Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Bata India has a much higher P/E than the average company (9.8) in the luxury industry.

That means that the market expects Bata India will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Bata India grew EPS by a whopping 40% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 13% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Bata India's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bata India has net cash of ₹8.4b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Bata India's P/E Ratio

Bata India's P/E is 52.8 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Bata India to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.