Should You Worry About BayCom Corp's (NASDAQ:BCML) CEO Salary Level?

In 2017 George Guarini was appointed CEO of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does George Guarini's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, BayCom Corp has a market capitalization of US$262m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$495k. We examined companies with market caps from US$100m to US$400m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.2m.

So George Guarini is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

Is BayCom Corp Growing?

Over the last three years BayCom Corp has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 22% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 19% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has BayCom Corp Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 79% over three years, BayCom Corp has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

George Guarini is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling BayCom shares (free trial).

