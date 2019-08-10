Should We Worry About Bhagyanagar India Limited's (NSE:BHAGYNAGAR) P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Bhagyanagar India Limited's (NSE:BHAGYNAGAR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Bhagyanagar India has a P/E ratio of 13.05, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹13.05 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bhagyanagar India:

P/E of 13.05 = ₹22.2 ÷ ₹1.7 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Bhagyanagar India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below Bhagyanagar India has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the electrical industry, which is 12.2.

NSEI:BHAGYNAGAR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 10th 2019

That indicates that the market expects Bhagyanagar India will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Bhagyanagar India actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bhagyanagar India's earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 12% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Bhagyanagar India's Balance Sheet

Bhagyanagar India's net debt is considerable, at 130% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Bhagyanagar India's P/E Ratio

Bhagyanagar India's P/E is 13 which is about average (13.7) in the IN market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, the P/E suggests that many have an expectation that company will find some growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.