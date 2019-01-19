Should You Worry About Bluechiip Limited’s (ASX:BCT) CEO Salary Level?

Andrew McLellan has been the CEO of Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) since 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Bluechiip

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Andrew McLellan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Bluechiip Limited has a market capitalization of AU$32m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$425k. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$254k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$279m. The median CEO compensation in that group is AU$365k.

So Andrew McLellan is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bluechiip has changed from year to year.

ASX:BCT CEO Compensation January 19th 19 More

Is Bluechiip Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Bluechiip Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 136% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bluechiip Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 86% over three years, Bluechiip Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Andrew McLellan is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Shareholders may want to check for free if Bluechiip insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



