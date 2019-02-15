Should We Worry About Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited’s (SGX:B61) P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited’s (SGX:B61) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Bukit Sembawang Estates has a P/E ratio of 13.66, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD13.66 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bukit Sembawang Estates:

P/E of 13.66 = SGD5.63 ÷ SGD0.41 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Bukit Sembawang Estates increased earnings per share by a whopping 338% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 13%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Bukit Sembawang Estates’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.5) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Bukit Sembawang Estates’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Bukit Sembawang Estates will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Bukit Sembawang Estates’s Balance Sheet

Bukit Sembawang Estates’s net debt is 3.7% of its market cap. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Bukit Sembawang Estates’s P/E Ratio

Bukit Sembawang Estates has a P/E of 13.7. That’s higher than the average in the SG market, which is 12. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.