Should You Worry About Camlin Fine Sciences Limited’s (NSE:CAMLINFINE) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (NSE:CAMLINFINE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Camlin Fine Sciences:

0.065 = ₹407m ÷ (₹11b - ₹4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Camlin Fine Sciences has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is Camlin Fine Sciences's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Camlin Fine Sciences's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 18%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Camlin Fine Sciences's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , Camlin Fine Sciences currently has an ROCE of 6.5%, less than the 38% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Camlin Fine Sciences's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:CAMLINFINE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Camlin Fine Sciences.

How Camlin Fine Sciences's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Camlin Fine Sciences has total assets of ₹11b and current liabilities of ₹4.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Camlin Fine Sciences has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.