Should You Worry About Camlin Fine Sciences Limited’s (NSE:CAMLINFINE) CEO Pay?

In 2010 Ashish Dandekar was appointed CEO of Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (NSE:CAMLINFINE). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Camlin Fine Sciences

How Does Ashish Dandekar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Camlin Fine Sciences Limited has a market cap of ₹6.6b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹19m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹11m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that Camlin Fine Sciences Limited pays Ashish Dandekar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Camlin Fine Sciences, below.

NSEI:CAMLINFINE CEO Compensation December 24th 18 More

Is Camlin Fine Sciences Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Camlin Fine Sciences Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 106% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 44%.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Camlin Fine Sciences Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 47% over three years, some Camlin Fine Sciences Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Camlin Fine Sciences Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Camlin Fine Sciences.

Or you could feast your eyes on this interactive graph depicting past earnings, cash flow and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



