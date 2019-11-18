Should We Worry About Cerillion PLC's (LON:CER) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Cerillion PLC's (LON:CER) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Cerillion's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 77.95. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £77.95 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cerillion:

P/E of 77.95 = £1.88 ÷ £0.02 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Cerillion Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Cerillion has a higher P/E than the average (30.5) P/E for companies in the software industry.

AIM:CER Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Cerillion shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cerillion's earnings per share fell by 59% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 80% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Cerillion's Balance Sheet

Cerillion has net cash of UK£2.6m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Cerillion's P/E Ratio

Cerillion's P/E is 77.9 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.