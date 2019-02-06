Should You Worry About Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:CHAMBLFERT) CEO Pay Cheque?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anil Kapoor has been the CEO of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (NSE:CHAMBLFERT) since 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Anil Kapoor’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has a market capitalization of ₹69b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹47m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹28m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹29b to ₹115b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹26m.

Thus we can conclude that Anil Kapoor receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals has changed from year to year.

Is Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited Growing?

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited for providing a total return of 208% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals (free visualization of insider trades).

