Should We Worry About China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited’s (HKG:3318) P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited’s (HKG:3318) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. China Flavors and Fragrances has a P/E ratio of 10.45, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$10.45 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for China Flavors and Fragrances

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Flavors and Fragrances:

P/E of 10.45 = CN¥1.75 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

China Flavors and Fragrances saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years.

How Does China Flavors and Fragrances’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that China Flavors and Fragrances has a higher P/E than the average (7.7) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

SEHK:3318 PE PEG Gauge February 6th 19 More

China Flavors and Fragrances’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does China Flavors and Fragrances’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 69% of China Flavors and Fragrances’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On China Flavors and Fragrances’s P/E Ratio

China Flavors and Fragrances’s P/E is 10.5 which is about average (10.4) in the HK market. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.