Should You Worry About China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited’s (HKG:512) CEO Pay?

In 2008 Yan Shao was appointed CEO of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (HKG:512). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yan Shao’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$13b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$2.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). Notably, the salary of HK$2.0m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$7.8b to HK$25b, we found the median CEO compensation was HK$3.9m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited Growing?

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 36% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 154%, over three years, would leave most China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

It appears that China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Yan Shao deserves a raise!

Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).