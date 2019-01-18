Should You Worry About Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1609) ROCE?

Today we’ll look at Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1609) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Chong Kin Group Holdings:

0.049 = HK$33m ÷ (HK$429m – HK$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Chong Kin Group Holdings has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does Chong Kin Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Chong Kin Group Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Construction industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Chong Kin Group Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

As we can see, Chong Kin Group Holdings currently has an ROCE of 4.9%, less than the 40% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Chong Kin Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Chong Kin Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.