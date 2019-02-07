Should You Worry About CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1883) CEO Pay Cheque?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tiger Lin became the CEO of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (HKG:1883) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Tiger Lin’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$10b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$9.1m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$4.0m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$7.8b to HK$25b, we found the median CEO compensation was HK$3.8m.

As you can see, Tiger Lin is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

Is CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited Growing?

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.7% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 17% over the last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while we’d stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. Considering this, we wouldn’t want to see any big pay rises, although we’d stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling CITIC Telecom International Holdings shares (free trial).

