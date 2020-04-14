Should You Worry About CL Group (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:8098) CEO Pay Cheque?

Kin Chung Kwok is the CEO of CL Group (Holdings) Limited (HKG:8098). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Kin Chung Kwok's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CL Group (Holdings) Limited has a market capitalization of HK$112m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.2m over the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$1.2m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 72% of total compensation represents salary and 28% is other remuneration. Investors will find it interesting that CL Group (Holdings) pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at CL Group (Holdings), below.

Is CL Group (Holdings) Limited Growing?

Over the last three years CL Group (Holdings) Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 42% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.9% over the last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CL Group (Holdings) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 70% over three years, many shareholders in CL Group (Holdings) Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like CL Group (Holdings) Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Kin Chung Kwok is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves.