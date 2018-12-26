Should You Worry About CRISIL Limited’s (NSE:CRISIL) CEO Salary Level?

Ashu Suyash has been the CEO of CRISIL Limited (NSE:CRISIL) since 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Ashu Suyash’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that CRISIL Limited is worth ₹116b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹60m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹31m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹70b to ₹224b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹38m.

Thus we can conclude that Ashu Suyash receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to CRISIL Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at CRISIL has changed over time.

Is CRISIL Limited Growing?

CRISIL Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.9% a year, over the last three years It achieved revenue growth of 4.8% over the last year.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has CRISIL Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 13% over three years, some CRISIL Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by CRISIL Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Although we’d stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. Shareholders may want to check for free if CRISIL insiders are buying or selling shares.

