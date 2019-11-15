Should We Worry About Dätwyler Holding Inc.'s (VTX:DAE) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Dätwyler Holding Inc.'s (VTX:DAE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Dätwyler Holding has a P/E ratio of 23.47, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CHF23.47 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dätwyler Holding:

P/E of 23.47 = CHF172.00 ÷ CHF7.33 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Dätwyler Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (23.0) for companies in the machinery industry is roughly the same as Dätwyler Holding's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Dätwyler Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Dätwyler Holding's earnings per share fell by 6.2% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.1% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Dätwyler Holding's P/E?

Dätwyler Holding's net debt is 4.3% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Dätwyler Holding's P/E Ratio

Dätwyler Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 23.5, which is above its market average of 19.2. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.