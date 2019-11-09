Should We Worry About Da Ming International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1090) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Da Ming International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1090) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Da Ming International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 15.49, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$15.49 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Da Ming International Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Da Ming International Holdings:

P/E of 15.49 = HK$1.50 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.10 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Da Ming International Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Da Ming International Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (10.4) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

SEHK:1090 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 9th 2019 More

Da Ming International Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Da Ming International Holdings's earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 16% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Da Ming International Holdings's P/E?

Da Ming International Holdings's net debt is considerable, at 238% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Da Ming International Holdings's P/E Ratio