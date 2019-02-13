Should You Worry About Deepak Nitrite Limited’s (NSE:DEEPAKNI) CEO Pay?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In 2008 Umesh Asaikar was appointed CEO of Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNI). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Deepak Nitrite

How Does Umesh Asaikar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Deepak Nitrite Limited is worth ₹30b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹47m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹33m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹14b to ₹56b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹22m.

Thus we can conclude that Umesh Asaikar receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Deepak Nitrite Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Deepak Nitrite has changed from year to year.

NSEI:DEEPAKNI CEO Compensation February 13th 19 More

Is Deepak Nitrite Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Deepak Nitrite Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 8.3% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 20% over last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And, while modest, the earnings per share growth is noticeable. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Deepak Nitrite Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 259%, over three years, would leave most Deepak Nitrite Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Deepak Nitrite Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Deepak Nitrite insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



