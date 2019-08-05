Should You Worry About The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s (TSE:DSG) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Descartes Systems Group:

0.059 = US$48m ÷ (US$904m - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

So, Descartes Systems Group has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Is Descartes Systems Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Descartes Systems Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Software industry average of 12%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Descartes Systems Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Descartes Systems Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSX:DSG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Descartes Systems Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Descartes Systems Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Descartes Systems Group has total assets of US$904m and current liabilities of US$86m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.5% of its total assets. Descartes Systems Group has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.