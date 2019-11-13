Should You Worry About DLF Limited's (NSE:DLF) CEO Pay Cheque?

Rajeev Talwar became the CEO of DLF Limited (NSE:DLF) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Rajeev Talwar's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that DLF Limited is worth ₹514b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹84m for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹14m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from ₹286b to ₹859b, we found the median CEO total compensation was ₹84m.

So Rajeev Talwar is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at DLF, below.

NSEI:DLF CEO Compensation, November 13th 2019

Is DLF Limited Growing?

DLF Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 24% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has DLF Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with DLF Limited for providing a total return of 87% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Rajeev Talwar is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling DLF (free visualization of insider trades).

