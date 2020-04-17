Should We Worry About Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Dominion Energy's P/E ratio is 47.09. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.1%.

How Do I Calculate Dominion Energy's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dominion Energy:

P/E of 47.09 = $78.070 ÷ $1.658 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Dominion Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.3) for companies in the integrated utilities industry is lower than Dominion Energy's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Dominion Energy shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Dominion Energy saw earnings per share decrease by 56% last year. And EPS is down 5.9% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Dominion Energy's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Dominion Energy has net debt worth 58% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Dominion Energy's P/E Ratio

Dominion Energy's P/E is 47.1 which is way above average (13.2) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.