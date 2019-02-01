Should We Worry About Ducommun Incorporated’s (NYSE:DCO) P/E Ratio?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Ducommun Incorporated’s (NYSE:DCO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Ducommun has a price to earnings ratio of 25.08, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $25.08 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ducommun:

P/E of 25.08 = $39.37 ÷ $1.57 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Ducommun grew EPS by a stonking 31% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 2.4% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Ducommun’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.9) for companies in the aerospace & defense industry is lower than Ducommun’s P/E.

Ducommun’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Ducommun’s P/E?

Net debt totals 50% of Ducommun’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Ducommun’s P/E Ratio

Ducommun has a P/E of 25.1. That’s higher than the average in the US market, which is 16.7. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue.