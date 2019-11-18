Should You Worry About Elia System Operator SA’s (EBR:ELI) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at Elia System Operator SA (EBR:ELI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Elia System Operator:

0.052 = €575m ÷ (€14b - €3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Elia System Operator has an ROCE of 5.2%.

Is Elia System Operator's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Elia System Operator's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electric Utilities industry average of 7.0%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Elia System Operator's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Elia System Operator's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTBR:ELI Past Revenue and Net Income, November 18th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Elia System Operator.

Elia System Operator's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Elia System Operator has total assets of €14b and current liabilities of €3.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Elia System Operator's ROCE

That said, Elia System Operator's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.