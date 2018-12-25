Should You Worry About Elma Electronic AG’s (VTX:ELMN) CEO Pay Cheque?

Fred Ruegg became the CEO of Elma Electronic AG (VTX:ELMN) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Fred Ruegg’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Elma Electronic AG has a market capitalization of CHF80m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF491k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CHF315k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CHF198m, and the median CEO compensation was CHF602k.

So Fred Ruegg receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Elma Electronic has changed over time.

Is Elma Electronic AG Growing?

Elma Electronic AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 21% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 6.8% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

Has Elma Electronic AG Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.8%, Elma Electronic AG would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Fred Ruegg is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. We’d be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we’d stop short of calling their pay too generous. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Elma Electronic shares with their own money (free access).

