Should We Worry About EMIS Group plc's (LON:EMIS) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at EMIS Group plc's (LON:EMIS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, EMIS Group has a P/E ratio of 33.62. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £33.62 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for EMIS Group:

P/E of 33.62 = £12.12 ÷ £0.36 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does EMIS Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (26) for companies in the healthcare services industry is lower than EMIS Group's P/E.

EMIS Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, EMIS Group grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 182% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 71% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does EMIS Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

EMIS Group has net cash of UK£16m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On EMIS Group's P/E Ratio

EMIS Group has a P/E of 33.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.1. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect EMIS Group to have a high P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.