Should We Worry About Emmbi Industries Limited's (NSE:EMMBI) P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Emmbi Industries Limited's (NSE:EMMBI), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Emmbi Industries's P/E ratio is 10.82. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹10.82 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Emmbi Industries:

P/E of 10.82 = ₹105.10 ÷ ₹9.71 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Emmbi Industries's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Emmbi Industries has a higher P/E than the average (7.7) P/E for companies in the packaging industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Emmbi Industries shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Emmbi Industries increased earnings per share by 9.0% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 33% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Emmbi Industries's P/E?

Emmbi Industries's net debt is 53% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Emmbi Industries's P/E Ratio

Emmbi Industries's P/E is 10.8 which is below average (13.4) in the IN market. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.