Should You Worry About Europris ASA's (OB:EPR) CEO Salary Level?

Pål Wibe became the CEO of Europris ASA (OB:EPR) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Pål Wibe's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Europris ASA has a market cap of kr5.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr5.1m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr4.1m. We examined companies with market caps from kr1.8b to kr7.3b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was kr4.1m.

So Pål Wibe receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Europris has changed from year to year.

Is Europris ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Europris ASA has shrunk earnings per share by 1.2% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 10% over last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Europris ASA Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 1.5%, Europris ASA would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Pål Wibe is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Europris.

