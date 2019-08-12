Should You Worry About Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited's (NSE:EKC) CEO Salary Level?

In 2017 Puneet Prem Khurana was appointed CEO of Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (NSE:EKC). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Puneet Prem Khurana's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited has a market cap of ₹2.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹15m. (This is based on the year to March 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹12m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Puneet Prem Khurana receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Everest Kanto Cylinder has changed from year to year.

NSEI:EKC CEO Compensation, August 12th 2019

Is Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 79% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 30% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.4% over three years, some Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Everest Kanto Cylinder.

