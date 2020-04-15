Should We Worry About Genmab A/S's (CPH:GMAB) P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Genmab A/S's (CPH:GMAB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Genmab has a P/E ratio of 43.54. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying DKK43.54 for every DKK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Genmab's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Genmab:

P/E of 43.54 = DKK1498.000 ÷ DKK34.401 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each DKK1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Genmab Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (44.0) for companies in the biotechs industry is roughly the same as Genmab's P/E.

CPSE:GMAB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Genmab shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Genmab actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Genmab grew EPS by a whopping 43% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 45%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Genmab's Balance Sheet

With net cash of ø11b, Genmab has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 11% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Genmab's P/E Ratio

Genmab trades on a P/E ratio of 43.5, which is multiples above its market average of 13.4. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.