Should You Worry About Gevo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Pay Cheque?

Pat Gruber has been the CEO of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) since 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Gevo

How Does Pat Gruber's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Gevo, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$35m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.1m over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$480k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$509k.

As you can see, Pat Gruber is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Gevo, Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Gevo has changed from year to year.

NasdaqCM:GEVO CEO Compensation, November 6th 2019 More

Is Gevo, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Gevo, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 128% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 17%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Gevo, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 98% over three years, many shareholders in Gevo, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Gevo, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Gevo.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.