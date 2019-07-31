Should You Worry About Ginger Beef Corporation's (CVE:GB) CEO Salary Level?

Stanley Leung is the CEO of Ginger Beef Corporation (CVE:GB). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Ginger Beef

How Does Stanley Leung's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ginger Beef Corporation is worth CA$2.5m, and total annual CEO compensation is CA$153k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$93k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$263m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$129k.

So Stanley Leung receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Ginger Beef has changed over time.

TSXV:GB CEO Compensation, July 31st 2019 More

Is Ginger Beef Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Ginger Beef Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 9.3% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 5.1% over last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ginger Beef Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 46% over three years, Ginger Beef Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Stanley Leung is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

While the growth could be better, the shareholder returns are clearly good. So all things considered I'd venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Ginger Beef insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Ginger Beef may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.