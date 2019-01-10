Should You Worry About Gooch & Housego PLC’s (LON:GHH) CEO Pay Cheque?

Mark John Webster became the CEO of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Mark John Webster’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Gooch & Housego PLC has a market cap of UK£300m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£1.8m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We note that’s an increase of 257% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£326k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£157m to UK£629m. The median total CEO compensation was UK£688k.

Thus we can conclude that Mark John Webster receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Gooch & Housego PLC. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Gooch & Housego has changed from year to year.

Is Gooch & Housego PLC Growing?

Gooch & Housego PLC has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.0% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

Has Gooch & Housego PLC Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 67%, over three years, would leave most Gooch & Housego PLC shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Gooch & Housego PLC pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Gooch & Housego shares with their own money (free access).

